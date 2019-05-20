Detroit — A 23-year-old man was killed early Monday morning on Detroit's west side after answering a knock on his side door and being shot, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of Hubbell, police said. That's north of Tireman and west of Schaefer.

Police say the shooter arrived at the victim's home and knocked on the side door. When the victim opened the door, he was shot and the shooter fled on foot, north on Hubbell toward Joy Road.

No detailed description was immediately available of the shooter.

Officers arrived to find the victim lying face-up in the driveway. He died at the hospital.

