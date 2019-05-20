CLOSE Detroit police seek persons of interest in fatal shooting on Detroit's east side. The Detroit News

Detroit police released video Sunday of who they call two people of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman Sunday on the city's east side.

Police said the victim, 36, was shot near Coplin and Waveney about 10:50 a.m. Sunday. The woman was last seen entering a white sedan at a Project Green Light gas station on East Warren and Algonguin with an unidentified person of interest, police said. A second male person of interest "can be seen walking inside the gas station," a police release said.

One person of interest is wearing a light-colored shirt, light pants and glasses, police said. A second person of interest is wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with "Huskies" on the front, dark pants and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-SPEAK-UP.

