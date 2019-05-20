Detroit — A 45-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning inside a commercial 'establishment' in southwest Detroit, police said.

The homicide took place about 1:49 a.m. on the 1600 block of Waterman, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of Dix and west of Livernois.

Police say that a man came into the establishment and fired shots that struck the victim, then fled the scene on foot. No detailed description of the suspect is available.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

