Detroit — A Detroit man is expected to be charged Monday in the slaying of a woman whose body was found last week Wednesday in a dumpster.

James Quill Cockerham, 50, is scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court in Detroit on charges in connection with the death of Elizabeth Candice-Nicole Laird, 27, of Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"The evidence in this case shows that Ms. Laird was literally thrown away like garbage," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "Her life mattered, and we will work tirelessly to make sure that her alleged killer is brought to justice."

Worthy said her office has authorized charges of first-degree murder, torture and unlawful imprisonment against Cockerham.

Laird's body found about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in a dumpster near an apartment building on the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive, according to police. The woman had been reported missing the day before.

On Thursday, investigators identified Cockerham as a suspect in Laird's death. A tip led police to Cockerham and he was arrested Saturday in the 8000 block of Stoepel in Detroit.

