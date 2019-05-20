Detroit — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Detroit's west side Monday morning and have made an arrest.

The victim's body was found on the 15000 block of Meyers before the 10 a.m. hour. That's south of Fenkell.

Officer Vanessa Burt said the victim died at the scene, but that the circumstances preceding the victim's death are not immediately known. Police couldn't immediately say whether the victim was male or female.

Police did make an arrest of a man believed to be in his 50s, Burt said, but no further information was available.

