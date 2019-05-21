The rendering is of the new Mack Avenue Assembly Complex once FCA invests $1.6 billion to convert the two plants into the future assembly site for the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as an all-new three-row full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, adding 3,850 new jobs to support production. (Photo: FCA)

Detroit — The City Council is weighing in Tuesday on several key elements in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s proposed $2.5 million plant expansion on the city’s east side.

FCA plans to invest $1.6 billion in expanding its Mack Avenue facilities with a new plant and investing $900 million to modernize its Jefferson North Assembly Plant. The plant expansion is expected to add 4,950 jobs.

Up for discussion Tuesday is the project’s community benefits agreement and land swap proposals involved in the deal.

The council will also vote on industrial facilities exemption certificates for 2101 Conner and 4000 St. Jean. The certificates would allow for a 50% tax abatement for the automaker for up to 12 years.

The discussion Tuesday comes after the council’s planning and economic development committee last week unanimously moved the items forward with a recommendation to approve the items.

The city administration and Fiat Chrysler have been working for project approval by Tuesday to meet construction and hiring schedules.

In late February, Fiat Chrysler and the city announced the automaker's plans for the new plant and expansion. The city worked to assemble acreage needed within a nearly 60-day timeline.

Since that time, the city administration has been working to address concerns council members have expressed regarding the hiring of Detroit workers.

The automaker has already said it plans to give Detroiters exclusive access for four weeks to apply for the jobs, and ongoing priority for job openings for the life of the plant.

The automaker has also fielded questions from council members regarding the environmental impact of the plant expansion.

Land swap proposals in the deal have drawn resident concern about property the Moroun family will receive in exchange for 82.2 acres of land it owns through its real estate arm Crown Enterprises. The land was a critical piece of the deal, officials said.

