Detroit — A 31-year-old Detroit man who pleaded guilty in April to operating while intoxicated in the late-December death of Daryl Brown, 50, a retired Sterling Heights police sergeant.

Jimi Pierowich will serve 42 months (3.5 years) to 15 years, a court staffer confirmed, determined by Wayne County Circuit Judge Mariam Bazzi.

Brown was hit by a car on the east side of downtown Detroit, at Jefferson and Beaubien, at about 2:15 a.m. Dec. 21.

Police said the victim was crossing Jefferson when he was struck by a silver Pontiac G6. The car dragged him several feet and left the scene, police said.

Brown was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police quickly made an arrest, and Pierowich had also been charged with operating while intoxicated, but that was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Brown had served with the Sterling Heights Police Department for 26 years as a road officer and narcotics officer, and many years as a sergeant in the department's traffic safety bureau

"Daryl will always be remembered for his big smile and his caring spirit," Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said in a Facebook post at the time. "As great of a police officer Daryl was, he was an even better father and friend. Sergeant Brown spent the majority of his life protecting the residents of Sterling Heights, please keep his wife, two young children and all of his family in your thoughts and prayers."

