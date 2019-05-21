Detroit — A 36-year-old man, shot twice during an argument Monday night on Detroit's west side, is expected to survive as investigators seek the suspect, police said.

The shooting took place about 9:25 a.m. on the 17000 block of Shaftsbury, which is south of West McNichols and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the victim and a "known suspect," a 32-year-old man, argued and then the victim was shot twice, once in his right hand, once in his right leg. Then he fled the scene.

The victim's injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

