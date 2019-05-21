Detroit — Police are investigating after a 55-year-old man was shot in his arm while doing work at a home late Monday night on Detroit's west side.

The shooting took place at 10:30 p.m. on the 7000 block of Dacosta, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's south of West Warren and east of Telegraph.

The victim and at least one other person were doing unspecified "work" at the home when bullets came through the front, striking the victim in his left arm.

Medics took him to an area hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.

There is no description of a suspect.

