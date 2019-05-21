Detroit — Police are investigating a man's death at a motorcycle club Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

It was about 10:50 a.m. when the victim, described as "older," was found dead inside Detroit Gentleman Motorcycle Club on the 14800 block of Grand River, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound, lying dead in a pool of blood. A motorcycle believed to have belonged to the victim was found on fire, parked behind the club.

The Greenfield/Grand River neighborhood has had 11 homicides since Jan. 1, 2018, The News has reported. If the man's death is confirmed as a homicide, it would be the 12th.

