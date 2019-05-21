Buy Photo The Humane Society, Detroit, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 Max Ortiz, The Detroit News (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit — The Michigan Humane Society and Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Tuesday announced a $2,500 reward for tips after a German Shepherd was found hanged and shot in a backyard on Detroit's east side.

The Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigators responded to a complaint in the 5200 block of Devonshire Road, where the caller said a dog was tied up with an electrical cord in the backyard.

When investigators arrived, they found the dog had been tied to the fence in the yard, a few inches off the ground. The dog was also shot multiple times and left behind a vacant home, the agency said.

A necropsy showed that the dog was alive when it was tied to the fence and subsequently shot. Several gunshot wounds were found on the body and one bullet was recovered, the agency said.



Investigators said the incident took place within the last 10-14 days, the Humane Society said.

"This appears to be a deliberate act of cruelty," said Humane Society investigator Sarah Schertel. "... It is especially terrible to know the dog was otherwise well kept and probably understood how it was to be cared for properly.

"To have this violation of trust and have it end in such a horrible manner is heartbreaking and if nothing else, we hope we can find justice for this dog and prevent this from happening to another," she said.

To knowingly kill, torture, mutilate, maim, or disfigure an animal is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to four years and up to $5,000 in fines, Schertel said.

The Michigan Humane Society is seeking any information on this case in order to prosecute those responsible. Community members can provide information by calling the Michigan Humane Society cruelty hotline at (313) 872-3401. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (773-2587).



