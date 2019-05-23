Man, 51, arraigned in fatal shooting on west side
Detroit — A 51-year-old man faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, along with three other felony gun charges, after a fatal shooting Monday morning on Detroit’s west side.
On Monday at 7:30 a.m., police found the body of a 58-year-old man, Maurice Postell of Detroit, lying on the front lawn of a home in the 15800 block of Meyers, south of Puritan.
Authorities allege the suspect, John Ishman III, shot Postell with a handgun. Police made an arrest the morning of the shooting.
In addition to the murder charge, Ishman is charged with two counts of felony firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Ishman was arraigned and remanded to jail Thursday. A probable cause conference will be held on June 5 at 8:30 a.m. A preliminary exam will be held June 12 at 9 a.m.
