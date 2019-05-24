A 12-year-old boy was injured Friday after he was struck by a Detroit police car on the city's east side, and two other officers responding to the scene were hurt after hitting an electrical pole nearby, investigators said.

Officers were patrolling near Seven Mile and Hayes at about 8 p.m. as the youth, who appeared not to have the right of way, was crossing the street after moving from behind another vehicle in the intersection, Capt. Mike McGinnis told reporters.

"It appears from the scout car’s video that the officers did have the right of way and that the young man was just a little bit late for the crosswalk," McGinnis said. "There’s indication that a car that was at intersection had flagged the young man across, not realizing that the young man was entering into another lane of traffic, which was where the scout car was traveling."

Medics rushed the child to St. John Hospital, where he initially was listed in temporary serious condition, McGinnis said. "He is expected to recover well, being a young individual."

The 12 year old later was listed in stable condition, said Officer Holly Lance, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Meanwhile, police at the accident site had requested help. A second set of officers headed to the scene "were traveling at a speed that caused them to lose control and strike a utility pole," near Seven Mile and Gratiot, McGinnis said.

Those officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

