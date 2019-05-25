Share This Story!
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s east side
Two men were killed and a third was injured in a shooting Saturday morning on Detroit's east side.
Police responded at 5 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 3400 block of Devonshire Road near Mack Avenue and East Outer Drive.
A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old man was also taken to the hospital by medics and is listed in critical condition.
Police said the Homicide Unit is working to determine what occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2200. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
