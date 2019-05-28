Oak Park fire aftermath
An Oak Park Public Safety Department official surveys the fire scene as officials investigate the scene of a fire at 13341 Northend in Oak Park, Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019. The fire totally destroyed the Fellers wrap supply company on the west end of the Oakmont Properties business complex. Other businesses in this complex affected are the Northend Laundry & Northend Vending businesses and the Performance 80 Fitness Studio.
Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The Fellers wrap supply company, which is on the west end of this business complex was totally destroyed by Tuesday night's, multi-alarm industrial fire.
Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Twisted metal is seen at the Fellers wrap supply company that was totally destroyed by Tuesday night's fire.
Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Unidentified men look at the scene.
Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
An Oak Park Department of Public Safety Sgt. walks in front of the east side of the building that was affected by fire.
Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Oak Park Public Safety Department officials, and others, investigate the scene of the fire.
Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Oak Park Public Safety Department engine 544 is hooked up to a nearby fire hydrant as it stands by in front of the destroyed building.
Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
DTE Energy crews stage a safe distance away from the fire scene as they wait for the scene to be declared officially safe before restoring power to the affected area.
Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
An Oak Park Public Safety Department police scout car is parked in front of the fire scene.
Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Oak Park — A no-frills fitness center whose members call it the Cave was in flames Tuesday night.

    Performance 80 Fitness Studio appeared to be at the center of a large fire on Northend Avenue near Coolidge in Oak Park. 

    Late Wednesday morning, Oak Park city officials said firefighters were still on the scene to put out hotspots. The complex, they said, is not a total loss.

    Posting on Facebook Tuesday night, gym owner and founder Christopher Huff said the fire started in a different business in the warehouse-type structure.

    "Everybody is good physically I can’t get to all calls we just devastated," he wrote.

    Later, he added, "Probably the worst thing that has ever happen to me... I have lost all faith @ this point Lucky we saw the building 2 doors and got everybody out Im really lost please no calls."

    According to WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), former University of Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner was among the clients working out at the gym Tuesday before the fire erupted. 

    Other businesses that share or have shared the address include a property maintenance firm, a moving company and a process server.

    A dispatcher at the Oak Park public safety department said no injuries had been reported, but was unable to provide other details. She said command staff was at the blaze.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to help rebuild the fitness studio.  

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/28/fire-claims-oak-park-gym-no-injuries-reported/1267206001/