Oak Park — A no-frills fitness center whose members call it the Cave was in flames Tuesday night.

Performance 80 Fitness Studio appeared to be at the center of a large fire on Northend Avenue near Coolidge in Oak Park.

Late Wednesday morning, Oak Park city officials said firefighters were still on the scene to put out hotspots. The complex, they said, is not a total loss.

Posting on Facebook Tuesday night, gym owner and founder Christopher Huff said the fire started in a different business in the warehouse-type structure.

"Everybody is good physically I can’t get to all calls we just devastated," he wrote.

Later, he added, "Probably the worst thing that has ever happen to me... I have lost all faith @ this point Lucky we saw the building 2 doors and got everybody out Im really lost please no calls."

According to WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), former University of Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner was among the clients working out at the gym Tuesday before the fire erupted.

Other businesses that share or have shared the address include a property maintenance firm, a moving company and a process server.

A dispatcher at the Oak Park public safety department said no injuries had been reported, but was unable to provide other details. She said command staff was at the blaze.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to help rebuild the fitness studio.

The Performance 80 Fitness Studio in Oak Park is also known as P80 by its members. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/28/fire-claims-oak-park-gym-no-injuries-reported/1267206001/