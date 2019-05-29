Detroit police arrest suspect in westside homicide
Detroit — A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide on the city's west side, police said.
The incident occurred on Saturday at 1:38 a.m. in the 600 block of Collingwood.
Officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot inside the cab of a Dodge Caravan. Medics pronounced him dead on scene.
The suspect was captured Wednesday morning in the 10600 block of Lakepointe.
The Detroit Police Department said warrants have been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/29/detroit-police-arrest-suspect-westside-homicide/1276974001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.