Buy Photo Detroit police made an arrest Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man on the city's west side. (Photo: The Detroit News, File)

Detroit — A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide on the city's west side, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday at 1:38 a.m. in the 600 block of Collingwood.

Officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot inside the cab of a Dodge Caravan. Medics pronounced him dead on scene.

The suspect was captured Wednesday morning in the 10600 block of Lakepointe.

The Detroit Police Department said warrants have been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/29/detroit-police-arrest-suspect-westside-homicide/1276974001/