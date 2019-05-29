Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting of a man and woman on the city's east side.

CLOSE Investigators are looking for this person because he was with the male and female victims whose bodies were found over the weekend. Detroit Police Department

Officials said the body of the male victim, 27, was found fatally shot in the 5000 block of Barham at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The body of the female victim, 25, was found fatally shot in the 4000 block of Pennsylvania near East Canfield, according to police.

Investigators said the two victim knew each other and were with the person of interest on Sunday evening.

Officials also released video of the person of interest taken by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the victims should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

