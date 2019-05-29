Police looking for burglar who stole cosmetics
Detroit Police are looking for a burglary suspect who stole cosmetic merchandise from a west-side business two weeks ago.
The owner discovered the break-in May 16 at the business in the 18000 block of Wyoming. The suspect broke in through the front door, police said.
The suspect is a black male with medium complexion, a mustache and a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded pullover sweatshirt, jeans and black running shoes with blue trim.
Anyone with information can call the 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/29/police-lookinpolice-looking-for-burglar-who-stole-cosmetics/1279401001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.