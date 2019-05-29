Suspect in a May 16, 2019, burglary at a cosmetics shop on Wyoming in Detroit. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit Police are looking for a burglary suspect who stole cosmetic merchandise from a west-side business two weeks ago.

The owner discovered the break-in May 16 at the business in the 18000 block of Wyoming. The suspect broke in through the front door, police said.

The suspect is a black male with medium complexion, a mustache and a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded pullover sweatshirt, jeans and black running shoes with blue trim.

Anyone with information can call the 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/29/police-lookinpolice-looking-for-burglar-who-stole-cosmetics/1279401001/