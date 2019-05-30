Detroit Police are looking for these suspects in connection with a May 7 robbery of a gas station on Mack Avenue. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are asking the public to help identify three male suspects connected to a larceny on the city’s east side.

The three men allegedly robbed a gas station about 2:45 a.m. on May 7 in the 14000 block of Mack Avenue, officials said.

Police said the suspects entered the gas station and one of the men blocked the store clerk's door with his body while the two others took items from the freezer and shelves. The suspects placed the items in a backpack and a garbage bag before fleeing west on Mack.

Officials released pictures and video footage taken by the business' security cameras.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Clark Doman contributed.

Detroit Police are looking for this suspect in connection with a May 7 robbery of a gas station on Mack Avenue. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

