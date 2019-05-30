Daron Harrell (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Detroit — A 31-year-old man in jail for a gun charge has been charged in a 2013 murder on Detroit's west side and was denied bond at his arraignment Wednesday.

Daron Harrell has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm. He is serving a one-year sentence at Wayne County Jail for carrying concealed weapons. That sentence started in March, according to jail and court records.

Around 4:30 p.m. on June 1, 2013, 22-year-old Antonio Hendrix was fatally shot on the 20000 block of West Seven Mile, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police transported Hendrix to the hospital, leaving behind one of the officers to secure the shooting scene, but he ultimately died from multiple gunshot wounds, per the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

Harrell was detained in October 2014, Crawford said, but it wasn't until earlier this week that he was charged in the 2013 homicide.

Harrell is due for a probable cause conference on June 13, and a preliminary examination on June 20, both before Judge Ronald Giles at Detroit's 36th District Court.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/30/clinton-twp-man-denied-bond-2013-detroit-murder/1284172001/