NB I-75 reopens after fatal crash
Detroit —A fatal, single-vehicle crash that closed a portion of northbound Interstate 75 during morning rush hour has been cleared, officials said.
The expressway was closed just after 5 a.m. Also affected were the ramps from eastbound and westbound I-94 onto I-75.
Road crew trucks and police cars had a large presence on the freeway, and at least two detectives were seen walking the freeway.
Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit, said the closure was due to a "one car fatal crash."
The victim, Shaw wrote via Twitter, was a 21-year-old woman. The crash took place about 2:30 a.m. when the woman lost control of her Ford SUV and hit the supports of an overpass.
Alcohol or drug use "may" have been a factor in the crash, police said. It's not certain whether the woman wore a seat belt.
Police have notified the woman's next of kin.
Midway through the 9 a.m. hour, the Michigan Department of Transportation alerted motorists that the freeway was reopened to traffic.
