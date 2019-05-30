Detroit —A fatal, single-vehicle crash that closed a portion of northbound Interstate 75 during morning rush hour has been cleared, officials said.

The expressway was closed just after 5 a.m. Also affected were the ramps from eastbound and westbound I-94 onto I-75.

Road crew trucks and police cars had a large presence on the freeway, and at least two detectives were seen walking the freeway.

Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit, said the closure was due to a "one car fatal crash."

The victim, Shaw wrote via Twitter, was a 21-year-old woman. The crash took place about 2:30 a.m. when the woman lost control of her Ford SUV and hit the supports of an overpass.

Alcohol or drug use "may" have been a factor in the crash, police said. It's not certain whether the woman wore a seat belt.

Police have notified the woman's next of kin.

Midway through the 9 a.m. hour, the Michigan Department of Transportation alerted motorists that the freeway was reopened to traffic.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/30/nb-75-closed-mack-rush-hour-begins/1283701001/