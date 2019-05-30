Police: 1 killed in double shooting during alleged drug deal
Detroit — A man and a woman who police say showed up outside a liquor store on Detroit's west side to buy drugs early Thursday morning were shot, police say, and the man died at the scene.
The double shooting took place about 1:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Capital Liquor Store on the 12200 block of Schaefer, police said. That's north of Plymouth Road.
Police say preliminary information indicates the victims, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, showed up to "purchase narcotics," but then a white Dodge minivan showed up.
Two men jumped out and shot the victims before fleeing south on Schaefer.
The male victim, 39, was shot multiple times. After being transported to a hospital, the female victim, 35, was listed in temporary serious condition.
Police offered a detailed description for one of the two shooters: black male, 18 to 20 years old, with dreadlocks and light skin. The other is described only as an 18- to 20-year-old man.
Motor City 911, which follows and reports on police scanner traffic in Detroit, posted audio of the police dispatch after the double shooting:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.