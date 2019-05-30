Detroit — A man and a woman who police say showed up outside a liquor store on Detroit's west side to buy drugs early Thursday morning were shot, police say, and the man died at the scene.

The double shooting took place about 1:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Capital Liquor Store on the 12200 block of Schaefer, police said. That's north of Plymouth Road.

Police say preliminary information indicates the victims, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, showed up to "purchase narcotics," but then a white Dodge minivan showed up.

Two men jumped out and shot the victims before fleeing south on Schaefer.

The male victim, 39, was shot multiple times. After being transported to a hospital, the female victim, 35, was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police offered a detailed description for one of the two shooters: black male, 18 to 20 years old, with dreadlocks and light skin. The other is described only as an 18- to 20-year-old man.

Motor City 911, which follows and reports on police scanner traffic in Detroit, posted audio of the police dispatch after the double shooting:

