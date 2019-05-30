Interstate 75 southbound has reopened at Interstate 375 in Wayne County after a jack-knifed semi prompted officials to close the freeway, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports.

The section of freeway closed around 11:30 a.m. and reopened about an hour later, officials said.

Traffic was backed up a few miles to the Warren Avenue exit.

It wasthe second time a section of I-75 was closed Thursday. A single car accident had a northbound section at Mack closed for hours during morning rush hour.

The driver in the earlier accident was killed. The victim, Michigan State Police said, was a 21-year-old woman. The crash took place about 2:30 a.m. when the woman lost control of her Ford SUV and hit the supports of an overpass.

The freeway reopened after the crash investigation shortly after 9 a.m.

