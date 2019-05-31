Buy Photo A Detroit man is accused of fatally shooting and robbing a taxi cab driver Saturday in the 600 block of Collingwood on the city's west side. (Photo: The Detroit News, File)

Detroit — A Detroit man is scheduled Friday to be formally charged in the weekend fatal shooting of a taxi cab driver, officials said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said it has authorized a first-degree murder charge against Curtis Johnson, 35, in connection with the shooting of a 54-year-old cab driver from Hamtramck.

It has also authorized charges of armed robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. If convicted, Johnson faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Police said Johnson allegedly got into the cab and shot the driver multiple times in the back of the head. The shooting happened at about 1:17 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Collingwood near Woodward and Chicago Boulevard on the city's west side.

Johnson fled from the scene on foot, authorities said.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene and found the victim with head wounds and his pants pocket pulled inside out, they said.

Police arrested the suspect Wednesday in the 10600 block of Lakepointe on the city's east side, about 11 miles away from the shooting.

