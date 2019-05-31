Marcus (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police said a 5-year-old boy who went missing from his west side home Thursday night has been found.

Officials said Marcus' mother discovered he was missing at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when she went to check on him. The boy lives at a home in the 19100 block of St. Marys Street near Seven Mile and the Southfield Freeway.

He was found at about 12:30 p.m. near his home, according to authorities.

Officials had released video taken by a neighbor's home security system that shows Marcus ringing the doorbell.

CLOSE Police released video of Marcus taken by a neighbor's home security system. Detroit Police Department

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/31/detroit-police-search-missing-5-year-old-boy/1296768001/