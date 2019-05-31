CLOSE Police released video of Marcus taken by a neighbor's home security system. Detroit Police Department

Detroit — A suspect wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy found Friday has been taken into police custody, Detroit police said.

Davell Stevenson, 39, is suspected in the disappearance of 5-year-old Marcus. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Marcus' mother discovered he was missing about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when she went to check on him in their home.

He was found Friday about 12:30 p.m. near his home in the 19100 block of St. Marys Street near Seven Mile and the Southfield Freeway, authorities said.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief James White said the child was kidnapped from the front of his home.

Police earlier Friday identified the possible suspect as Davell Stevenson, 39, of Detroit.

"We'd like him to turn himself in so we can discuss this matter with him," White said at a press conference Friday.

Other details about where and when Stevenson was apprehended Friday were not immediately released.

There was a person who had a moped that broke down and was abandoned in the area. White said Stevenson was riding the moped. It's unclear if Stevenson is related to the family.

Marcus (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

White said Marcus is at the hospital, talking and alert.

"We are hopeful that he has no underlying other issues, but he is with the doctors right now, (and) his family and we'll find out more later," White said. "... No one had permission to take this child..."

