Surveillance video was used to identify a suspect in the shooting. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A 20-year-old Eastpointe man was charged Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen over the attempted theft of pricey eyeglasses from the victim.

Mario Martinez Buthia was charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in the robbery and fatal shooting of 18-year-old Nathan Garrett . The shooting occurred around 11:23 p.m. Saturday at a gas station in the 11000 block of East Seven Mile.

Buthia allegedly tried to take the teen's Cartier glasses and when the victim resisted, Garrett was shot in the stomach. The teen was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital where he died from the gunshot wound.

Buthia was identified as the shooter three days later. He has been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of felony firearm.

Buthia is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. in 36th District Court.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/31/man-charged-fatal-shooting-detroit-teen-over-pricey-glasses/1298725001/