Detroit — Detroit police are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a prom group taking photos in front of a home, striking an 18-year-old Friday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. on Friday in the 2900 block of Doris Street, police said.

The 18-year-old was standing with a group of people in front of a home in the block of Doris for a prom send-off when a man in his 40's came outside and complained about the group standing in front of his home, police said.

The suspect then allegedly pulled a handgun and fired several shots, non-fatally striking the 18-year-old, police said.

The suspect then got into a blue or gray Hyundai and fled from the area.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is listed in temporary serious condition, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect described as an unknown man, around 40 years old, around 6-feet-tall, stocky, wearing eyeglasses, a baseball cap and braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2200. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/01/18-year-old-shot-while-taking-prom-photos-detroit/1311961001/