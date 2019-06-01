Buy Photo Attendees at the Detroit Grand Prix huddle at the Belle Isle Casino as rain moved in and delayed Saturday's events (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Severe weather will return to southeast Michigan Saturday night after a series of thunderstorms moved through the area, sparking driving rain and hail.

The National Weather Service warned of thunderstorms and the possibility of flash flooding that could continue through 10 p.m. Saturday.

The storms extended across the state, including along the Indiana border, where "torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding," the weather service said.

Earlier in the day, a line of thunderstorms moved across the region shortly before 3 p.m., according to the weather service, which issued an alert until 3:45 p.m. for parts of Lapeer and Oakland Counties, and all of Wayne, Macomb, Monroe, and St. Clair Counties. That warning expired without any immediate reports of damage beyond downed trees near Green Lake in Oakland County, and hail in Lenawee County.

At 3:02 p.m., severe thunderstorms were seen along a line extending near Yale to Grosse Ile, moving east at 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. As the line crossed into Canada, a tornado warning was briefly issued for Essex County, Ontario.

At 4 p.m., the weather service said severe weather had moved out of the area and posed no further immediate threat. The forecast continues to call for a possibility of rain and thunderstorms through Saturday night, but clearing out early Sunday. Sunday is expected to be clear and sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

"People attending Detroit Grand Prix should seek safe shelter immediately!" weather service officials said Saturday afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Detroit MI, Warren MI, Sterling Heights MI until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ovDPtpSaul — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) June 1, 2019

The weather delayed the Grand Prix, which had just completed the IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship Race.

Due to inclement weather, including high winds and lightning, in the vicinity of Belle Isle, all Grand Prix events have been suspended until further notice. For more information click here:https://t.co/oibVsWN6za — Detroit Grand Prix (@detroitgp) June 1, 2019

Fans scampered for shelter following the IMSA Sportscar Championship won by former Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron in their No. 6 Acura Team Penske car.

IndyCar drivers can race in rain on the 13-turn, 2.3-mile street course, but not with lightning which was the case today. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden ended up winning a shortened race.

Sarah Rahal, Dave Goricki and Tom Gromak contributed to this report.

