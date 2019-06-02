Detroit — Police are investigating five separate shooting incidents in Detroit, which all took place after midnight Sunday.

Four of the scenes are on the city's west side, while one is on the east side. Four of the victims are men, and one is a woman.

Drive-by

At 3:45 a.m., in the area of Ford Road and Stahelin on the city's west side, a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg in a drive-by, police said.

The victim told police he was crossing the street when a white SUV rode past, and someone inside fired shots. After being hit in the right leg, medics transported the victim to an area hospital, and he's listed in stable condition.

No detailed description of the suspect or the SUV was immediately available.

Caught in the crossfire

Twenty minutes earlier, at 3:25 a.m., on the 19000 block of James Couzens, a 22-year-old man was shot in his right thigh.

The victim, who police reached at the hospital after he was privately transported from the shooting scene, told police he was caught in the crossfire between two vehicles that fired shots at each other.

But no detailed descriptions of those vehicles or the people inside was offered. The victim is in stable condition.

Man shot, phone stolen

Just before 2:45 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 6000 block of Floyd, which is south of Tireman and just west of Livernois on the city's west side.

By the time police reached the victim, he was slipping in and out of consciousness and unable to provide information on the shooting — though he was able to tell police his cell phone was stolen in the attack.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, and he was listed in critical condition.

Police believe the victim was attacked by two men, and that one was armed, but only minimal descriptions are available.

Woman shot in neck while sitting in vehicle

An hour earlier, about 1:40 a.m. on the 17000 block of Pennington — just north of West McNichols, west of Livernois — a 22-year-old woman was shot in the neck as she sat in a driveway.

The victim was in the driver seat of her black Pontiac Grand Prix when a man walked up and fired several rounds, breaking the windshield and wounding the woman. The victim was shot in her neck and arm and listed in serious condition after being privately taken to the hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a black male standing 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, and armed.

Words exchanged, then shots fired

The first shooting of Sunday morning was the only one to take place on the city's east side.

It was about 12:26 a.m., on the 19000 block of Revere, when a 42-year-old man was shot in his right thigh after "exchanging words" with another man.

The argument took place as the victim sat in his blue Volkswagen. The suspect sat in a black Dodge Ram. Police say the suspect fired "at least four" shots, hitting the Volkswagen and the victim, who sat in the passenger seat.

While no detailed description of the suspect was available, police say the Dodge Ram had red rims and front push bumpers.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.

