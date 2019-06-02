Buy Photo Tony Hawk, center, signs an autographs for Rashad Wright, foreground, left, and his cousin, Daishon Nelson, both 11 and of Detroit, as Hawk stands with fellow pro-skater Bill Danforth, left. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk showed that he’s still got it, posting images Sunday of him catching air on his board in and around Detroit.

Hawk, 51, also poked fun at himself in the Twitter post that included four photos.

“Thanks to @CameraJesus for capturing me in motion today in and around Detroit,” he wrote Sunday evening. “I can’t begin to explain how frightening handrails are for me these days, considering my AARP status and long dormant street skills.”

Most of the images show Hawk performing stunts at the newly built skate park at Riverside Park in southwest Detroit. The Ambassador Bridge can be seen the background.

Hawk has been a longtime proponent of skate parks.The Tony Hawk Foundation last summer awarded more than $1.5 million to build free, public skate parks in low-income areas throughout the United States. Riverside Park was one of the Summer 2018 Built To Play Skatepark Grant recipients.

Hawk also helped to design the now-closed "Wayfinding," a temporary art installation and skatepark in downtown Detroit.

