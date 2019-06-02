Detroit — An attempted smash-and-grab bank robbery ended in failure early Sunday when the suspects were only able to crash through the building and damage an ATM, but were unable to make a withdrawal, police said.

The incident took place about 4:45 a.m. at a Comerica bank branch on the 13500 block of West Chicago, which is just west of Schaefer.

The break-in at a Comerica Bank branch on Detroit's west side did considerable damage. (Photo: James David Dickson)

Police say the would-be burglars drove a U-Haul truck through the wall of the bank, gained entry, but once inside were only able to do damage to an ATM.

Ultimately, the suspects fled in a gray van, which was later found at Littlefield and Ellis, about a half-mile north and west of the crime scene.

A bank manager told police that no money was actually stolen during the break-in.

