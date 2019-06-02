Detroit — A 61-year-old woman bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 9:25 p.m. on Schoolcraft and Bentler, which is on the eastbound Interstate 96 service drive, east of Telegraph.

Police arrived at the crash site to find the victim in the street. She had been riding a bicycle and was struck by a vehicle that didn't stay and wait for police to arrive.

No description of the vehicle is immediately available.

Per Michigan State Police, 21 bicyclists died in car crashes in 2018.

