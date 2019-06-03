Detroit — A police chase on the city's southwest side ended with Detroit police wounding one suspect and killing another after the driver allegedly tried to run down the officers.

The incident began during an investigation into an earlier shooting, Detroit Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski said.

"We were doing surveillance on individuals who were wanted for a nonfatal shooting," Donakowski said. Officers tried to pull over the suspects' car, "but they refused to stop," he said.

A police chase ensued, with the suspects driving onto I-75, "and around and around," Donakowski said.

Police Chief James Craig said officers recovered two guns from the vehicle.

"We're checking to see if those were used in the earlier shooting we were investigating," the chief said. "We know the car was involved in that shooting."

Michigan State Police assisted in the chase, spokeswoman Lori Dougovito said, although she declined further comment because Detroit police are leading the investigation.

"Eventually, MSP stopped the vehicle," Donakowski said. "As we were approaching the vehicle, someone inside started to drive toward the officers. The officers fired shots, and two of the individuals inside the vehicle were struck, one fatally."

The surviving suspect was arrested, Donakowski said. His condition was not immediately known.

Per department policy, an internal investigation will be launched, and the findings will be forwarded to Wayne County prosecutors, who will determine if charges will be filed.

