Detroit — A woman's body was found after firefighters extinguished a blaze Monday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The fire at about 3:05 a.m. was in the backyard of a vacant home in the area of Pickford and Greenview, which is south of West Seven Mile and west of the Southfield Freeway.

Firefighters advised police on the scene that after they put the fire out, they discovered the burnt body of a woman — still unidentified, but believed to be 30 to 40 years old — behind the home.

The vacant home itself was not set on fire, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell. The fire was set to rubbish behind the house and the victim.

The circumstances preceding the fire are not immediately clear, police said.

