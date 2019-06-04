Sneak peek of Corktown's newest luxury residences, 'The Assembly'
Take a visual tour of The Assembly, a renovated industrial warehouse into residential apartments and commercial space in the Corktown area of Detroit, Michigan on June 4, 2019.
The Assembly's three-bedroom model with open kitchen, dining and living area includes expansive outdoor terraces with views of downtown Detroit and the Detroit River in the Corktown area of Detroit.
A huge private patio area with various levels, including this raised platform patio, overlooking the Detroit River and the skyline of downtown Detroit.
A huge private patio area with various levels, including this raised platform patio, overlooking the Detroit River and the skyline of downtown Detroit.
A huge private patio area with various levels, including a raised platform patio, overlooking the Detroit River and the skyline of downtown Detroit.
A huge private patio area with various levels, including a raised platform patio, overlooking the Detroit River and the skyline of downtown Detroit.
Master bedroom on a 3-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor with outdoor patio access.
Open kitchen, dining and living area in a three-bedroom fifth floor apartment.
Open kitchen, dining and living area in a three-bedroom fifth floor apartment.
Fourth floor hallway leading to apartments, common area and fitness center.
Fitness center on the fourth floor.
Common area with indoor bike rack on the fourth floor.
Common area on the fourth floor with construction scribblings on the columns.
4th floor common area available to residents.
Kitchen and living area on a 2-bedroom apartment.
Entrance to the bedroom, bathroom and open kitchen and living area in a one bedroom apartment on the fourth floor.
Kitchen and living area in a one-bedroom, fourth floor apartment.
Kitchen and living area in a one-bedroom, fourth floor apartment.
View from a one bedroom fourth floor apartment overlooking downtown Detroit.
Windows overlooking Detroit in a one-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor.
Common area on the fifth floor with tall ceilings.
Fifth floor common area with outdoor terrace overlooking Detroit.
Fifth floor common area with outdoor terrace overlooking Detroit.
Fifth floor common area with outdoor terrace overlooking Detroit.
Open living floor plan with kitchen in a one-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor.
Large private deck of a one-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor.
Large private deck of a one-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor overlooking downtown Detroit.
Tour of The Assembly, a renovated industrial warehouse into residential apartments and commercial space in Detroit, Michigan.
    Bedrock offered a look Tuesday at its first redevelopment project in Corktown, the Assembly, a $39 million mixed-use building that will house retail, office and residential space. 

    The tour highlighted the residential component of the building at 1702 W. Fort, with leasing to begin Thursday for the 32 units that will include one, two and three bedrooms on the top two floors. The first tenants will move in starting July 1. 

    As part of its redevelopment of the 1913 structure, Bedrock added a fifth floor with 10 residential units with terraces. The building was originally a warehouse for the dry goods firm Edson, Moore and Company.

    Jonathan Mueller, development lead for the project, said his team figured the industrial building could accommodate an additional floor.

    “Based on the size of the floor plate, the size of the roof, it was worthwhile to do,” he said. “We could get enough buildable space to create enough mass so it would be a nice place to live ... The indoor space is set back from the façade so it doesn’t change the look of the building from the outside."

    Residential units range from  750 to more than 2,000 square feet. Rents start at $1,500 a month. A 2,075-square-foot unit  on the fifth floor includes about 1,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space and will rent for $6,500 a month.

    All of the units have hardwood floors — many original — as well as in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances and large high-efficiency windows that meet historic standards. Bedrock received $6 million in historic tax credits for the project, Mueller said. 

    Residents will share a fitness center, a lounge with an outdoor terrace with a gas grill and fire pit and bike storage. 

    The architect of record for the project is Birmingham-based McIntosh Poris Associates and the general contractor is Detroit-based Sachse Construction. 

    The tour Tuesday came nearly two months after Coyote Logistics, a UPS Inc. company, announced it would create a tech hub as the anchor tenant of the building. The company previously said it expected to employ 500, including 350 new positions, and move its Ann Arbor office during the fourth quarter of this year.

    "It's a 10-year lease deal, which we're really excited about," Mueller said. 

    Views from the building include the West Riverfront Park, which is within walking distance. The park, reopened by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy in 2014, will undergo a $60 million remodel. The conservancy recently received a $5 million gift from Delta Dental to construct a five-acre playground.

