Detroit — Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee is set to bring his "Climate Mission Tour" to Michigan on Tuesday, talking with environmental justice leaders and visiting southwest Detroit residents living in the state's most polluted ZIP code.

The Washington governor launched his campaign for the 2020 race in March with a $9 trillion climate action plan. Inslee, the first governor to join the Democratic field, recently unveiled his environmental justice and clean water plans.

Inslee will first head out from the Kemeny Recreation Center on Fort Street at 11 a.m. to meet with environmental justice advocates and residents of the neighborhood near the Marathon Oil Refinery.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. has owned the site in southwest Detroit since 1959, touting its ongoing effort to be a "good neighbor." But residents surrounding the plant have long complained about health and quality of life worries associated with emissions from the site.

Earlier this year, a flare system malfunction caused an odor emission that sparked public health concerns in Detroit and some neighboring communities. The company, state and city officials said at the time that the odor was not dangerous and that the levels were “far below” a health or safety risk.

A 2017 study ranked Detroit as the 10th worst metropolitan area nationally for asthma attacks in African-American children caused by exposure to oil and gas pollution.

The study, called “Fumes Across the Fence-Line,” found although Marathon is the only oil refinery in Michigan, the state ranks fourth in the nation for the number of African-Americans who live in counties with an oil refinery.

Inslee is also expected to take part in an afternoon round table with national and local environmental leaders hosted by We The People of Detroit. The talk will focus on how a clean energy future must involve the country's marginalized communities, according to a campaign press release.

Inslee's trip to Detroit will conclude with a tour of the city's north end, highlighting urban gardens, solar street lights and local projects aimed at fighting climate change.

According to the campaign, discussions will also cover Inslee's Clean Water for All proposal aimed at ensuring equal access to clean and affordable water as well as PFAS contamination in water supplies and food insecurity.

Separately, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who also is vying for the Democratic nomination, is making her first visit to Michigan during this election cycle. The Massachusetts progressive has stops planned at Focus:Hope in Detroit and an evening town hall event in Lansing.

A former congressman, Inslee has spent years as an advocate for combating rising carbon levels.

He's compared his "Evergreen Economy" plan, which combines public and private spending, to President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, the mobilization of the U.S. manufacturing base during World War II.

His plans would marshal more than two dozen new or existing programs to shift U.S energy markets from fossil fuel dependence to renewable sources; transform U.S. automobile manufacturing and construction practices; and remake the nation’s infrastructure from public transit to municipal water and rural electric cooperatives.

Inslee projects about $300 billion in annual government spending over the first decade of the plan, with incentives he says will generate about $600 billion in matching private sector investment on everything from expanding solar energy to rebuilding dilapidating water systems like in Flint.

Inslee already had called for setting standards that would require the nation’s entire electrical grid and all new vehicles and buildings to be carbon pollution free by 2030, while phasing out all coal-fired power by 2035. His latest proposal adds additional goals, attaches a price tag and details how the federal government would meet them.

Meantime, former vice president Joe Biden, who officially entered the race in April, has come out with a $5 trillion climate proposal of his own that he contends would lead the U.S. to net zero emissions of carbon pollution by 2050. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke has offered a climate policy that calls for $5 trillion of public and private spending over a decade.

For Inslee, Michigan is the latest stop on a tour across the country that's included trips to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada, Texas, California, New York, Illinois and Oregon.

