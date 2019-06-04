Man, 42, critical after being shot on west side
Detroit — A 42-year-old man is listed in critical condition after being shot late Monday night on Detroit's west side, police said.
The shooting took place about 11 p.m. on the 7000 block of Brace, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of West Warren and west of the Southfield Freeway.
After the shooting, the victim was taken privately to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
No description of the shooter was available, and the circumstances preceding the shooting aren't immediately known.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/04/man-42-critical-after-being-shot-west-side/1337272001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.