Detroit — A 42-year-old man is listed in critical condition after being shot late Monday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 11 p.m. on the 7000 block of Brace, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of West Warren and west of the Southfield Freeway.

After the shooting, the victim was taken privately to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No description of the shooter was available, and the circumstances preceding the shooting aren't immediately known.

