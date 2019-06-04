Detroit — In what is at least the second business break-in of the week on Detroit's west side, a crew of three masked men pried their way into an office early Tuesday morning, but left without any money or prescription drugs, police said.

The break-in took place about 4:30 a.m. on the 15600 block of West McNichols, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's west of Greenfield.

Police say the crew arrived in two vehicles, a 2004 white GMC Envoy and a 2001-04 silver Chevy Tahoe. While four men are believed to have pulled up, three masked men wearing gloves forced their way in using crowbars.

Ultimately, though, the men were unable to get to the office's safe or to take any prescription drugs.

In the earlier incident, which took place 4:45 a.m. Sunday, about four miles away on the 13500 block of West Chicago, a crew backed a U-Haul truck into a Comerica branch, turning one wall into a massive hole. While inside, the crew damaged an ATM machine, but were unable to make a withdrawal.

