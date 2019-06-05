Detroit — Police officials said Wednesday they believe a serial killer and rapist responsible for the slayings of three women is on the loose on the city's east side.

Detroit police chief James Craig said the three homicides all happened inside vacant houses, and that all three victims were prostitutes. All were found in various stages of decomposition.

Craig added there are other connections between the cases, which he didn't want to release to the public yet.

"We believe this is a serial murderer and rapist, and we want to alert all sex workers — particularly those who work inside vacant houses — to beware," Craig said.

The most recent victim was discovered Wednesday morning in a vacant house in the 3000 block of Mack Avenue. Other victims were found May 24 and March 19; one was white and one was black, and their ages were 52 and 53.

Investigators were unable to determine the age and race of the victim discovered Wednesday because her body was badly decomposed, Craig said.

"The killer appears to be targeting a certain type of victim: Sex workers in their 50s inside vacant houses," Craig said. "We have no suspect description, and no witnesses — but we believe some women may have had contact with this suspect, and we're asking for their help."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260; or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK UP.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

