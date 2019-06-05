MDOT: Southbound Lodge Freeway to close at I-94 over weekend
Detroit — From Friday night at 10 p.m. until about 5 a.m. Monday, southbound John C. Lodge Freeway will be closed in Detroit at Interstate 94, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.
The ramp is being demolished. There is a "failing barrier wall" on the ramp, a statement from MDOT says.
Southbound drivers will be detoured to the eastbound Davison Freeway to Interstate 75. Motorists can take I-75 to I-375 to get downtown, or can get back onto the Lodge from I-75. Woodward is also an option.
And heads-up to motorists who travel I-94: Starting Monday, there will be overnight closures, sometimes just one lane, sometimes two lanes, between the Lodge Freeway and Warren Avenue. Those will start at 9 p.m. and end by 5 a.m., and that's expected to last about a month, until early July.
The ramp from eastbound I-94 to the northbound Lodge Freeway will be closed until Labor Day, MDOT said.
