Detroit — Police are investigating a woman's death after her body was discovered in a vacant home early Wednesday morning on the city's east side.

It was about 5:10 a.m. when the woman's body was found on the 3000 block of Mack, police said. That's west of McDougall.

The cause and circumstances preceding the woman's death are not immediately clear, police said.

