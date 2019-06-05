Buy Photo Police cruiser (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit police arrested a man in connection with a recent weekend shooting that left three people dead.

An investigation led authorities to Clairmount Avenue, where they took an 18-year-old suspect into custody Wednesday, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

An arraignment was pending for the man, who remains at the Detroit Detention Center.

He is accused of opening fire early May 25 on the 3400 block of Devonshire near Mack Avenue and East Outer Drive, striking three men in their 20s.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A third was hospitalized and later died from his injuries, Donakowski said.

