Buy Photo Lineman Eric Boone installs an LED streetlight on the east side of Detroit. (Photo: Photos by Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

Detroit — The city's Public Lighting Authority has begun efforts to replace nearly one-third of its LED streetlights only a few years after they were installed because of defective equipment that's causing premature dimming and failures.

The Detroit News first reported last month that the authority had filed a federal lawsuit against the manufacturer, Leotek Electronics USA, arguing the problems put the city's revitalization progress "in jeopardy" and a fix is expected to cost millions.

In its complaint, the authority noted that upward of 20,000 LED lights are impacted and officials expected "a system-wide failure of Leotek's luminaires in the short-term."

It was anticipated the LED lights would last for at least a decade.

The legal case remains pending, but the authority has selected multiple firms to provide the first 1,000 replacement lights.

Officials on Thursday said those lights have been installed primarily in heavily trafficked thoroughfares over the last two weeks. As the authority awaits additional high-wattage lights, it will begin changing out lights in some city neighborhoods.

Beau Taylor, executive director of the lighting authority, said Thursday that the authority is "honoring our commitment both to addressing this issue as quickly as possible and to keeping Detroit’s streets properly lit.”

Officials expect the project will be completed by the end of the year.

The authority, in a Thursday statement, said it will "continue to prosecute its case in federal court while exploring possible resolutions with the manufacturer."

Leotek failed to file a response to the federal complaint by a deadline that had been set for last week, according to court records. Quinlan Tom, an attorney for the California-based company, could not be immediately reached Thursday for comment.

In March, Tom wrote a letter to the lighting authority's legal counsel, seeking documentation regarding the failed units so the company "can proceed with fulfilling its warranty obligations without delay."

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

“We share the authority’s significant safety concerns regarding any such failures,” he wrote.

In December, the manufacturer acknowledged in writing that it had experienced "a high number of reports of failures" in the models dimming the city's streets.

The lighting project has been held up by Mayor Mike Duggan and others as an early success in the city's effort to restore basic services. Before the three-year, $185 million overhaul of the city's lighting grid, about 40% of Detroit's 88,000 streetlights didn't work.

Duggan told The News last month that the replacement project could cost up to $9 million.

The authority has said that the issue was discovered last fall during routine surveys of the lighting system. It's tied to defective units that were either "charred, burned, or cracked," according to a February letter from the lighting authority's law firm.

The issues mainly impacted west side neighborhoods and a number of heavily trafficked areas including sections of Jefferson and Gratiot as well as Woodward between Six Mile and Eight Mile.

The authority in 2014 paid $3.9 million to purchase 25,320 lights from Leotek. Installation costs for the lights were about $5.2 million.

Tens of thousands of lights purchased from the other manufacturers — Cree Inc., Cooper Industries Inc., and King Lighting Inc. — are performing to industry standards, officials have said.

Detroit flipped the switch on the final section of its 65,000 new streetlights in December 2016.

To report streetlight issues, residents can visit the lighting authority website, call (313) 324-8290, or email info@pladetroit.org. They also can log on to the city's Improve Detroit app.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/06/detroit-lighting-authority-replacing-defective-led-streetlights/1366471001/