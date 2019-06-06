Detroit — A man, believed to be about 30, was killed in a shootout with a Wayne State University police officer late Wednesday night on the west side of Midtown Detroit, police said.

At 11:24 p.m., the Wayne State University Police Department got a 911 call of shots fired in the area of Third and Brainard, said Chief Anthony Holt. That's north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and east of the Lodge Freeway.

The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries reported that the man was riding his bike and firing shots and people had a "disturbance" involving the man.

A K-9 officer from the department responded and found a suspect in the area.

As the officer approached, the suspect fired shots at him and the officer returned fire, fatally striking the man.

The Detroit Police Department's homicide unit will investigate the officer-involved shooting, while Wayne State police will conduct an internal investigation. The officer, a five-year veteran, is placed on administrative duty as those investigations proceed.

Asked about the similarities between Wednesday's shooting and the November 2016 shooting that killed Officer Collin Rose — both involving officers shot, or shot at, by people on bikes — Holt said: "It gives you chills."

The man charged in Rose's death, Raymond Durham, has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. The Officer Collin Rose Foundation, which places memorial markers through Midtown honoring slain police officers, is withholding a marker for Rose until Durham gets his day in court.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/06/06/police-man-killed-shootout-wayne-state-police-officer/1364981001/