A U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle near the Michigan Central Train Depot in Detroit. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Detroit — A Honduran man who entered the country illegally and wanted for numerous sex crimes against a minor has been arrested, according to federal officials.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody with help from Detroit police during a traffic stop early Thursday morning in Detroit, said officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He was taken to the agency's the Detroit Border Patrol Station for processing.

CPB officers confirmed the man is wanted on a warrant issued by the 36th District Court on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both crimes are felonies but the first-degree charge is punishable by up to life in prison and the third-degree charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years.

After federal agents were finished processing the suspect, he was transferred to the custody of Detroit police.

The U.S. Border Patrol plans to take custody of the suspect once his criminal case is completed, officials said.

