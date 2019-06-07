Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan addresses the media about plans to search vacant houses for more possible victims of a serial killer on Friday. (Photo: George Hunter)

Detroit — Police launched an extensive search of abandoned structures on the city's east side on Friday to look for more victims of a suspected serial killer who is believed to have killed at least three women inside vacant houses.

The plan was announced by Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig at a press conference at the city's public safety headquarters.

"There's a possibility there could be another vacant house on the east side with a victim inside," Duggan said. "We have no reason to believe that, but we have to check."

Craig said police might deploy cadaver dogs to aid in the search.

"I hope we don't find any more bodies," he said.

After the press briefing, Craig said he also may enlist the aid of FBI experts who profile serial killers.

Duggan said 40 neighborhood police officers will be deployed in teams of two to search the abandoned houses.

"Once DPD has certified each house (is empty), our eight board-up teams will go out and board up those houses," said Duggan, adding the teams will work six days a week on overtime.

The goal is to have every vacant house on the east side boarded up by the end of July, and all the abandoned houses in the city boarded up by the end of September, Duggan said.

After a woman's body was discovered Wednesday in an abandoned house in the 3000 block of Mack, Craig said detectives made connections between that case and two earlier homicide victims whose bodies also were discovered in vacant houses.

Because of the ongoing case, Craig declined to give further details about the similarities between the cases.

The first victim was found March 19 in an abandoned house on the 2000 block of Coventry. A second woman's body was discovered May 24 on the 13000 block of Linnhurst.

The victims were identified as Nancy Harrison, 52, and Travesene Ellis, 53.

Craig asked the community for help identifying the most recent victim who was found in the house on Mack.

"What we know is that the victim is an African-American female, approximately 5-feet tall, roughly 100 pounds," Craig said. "We don't know her age. She has a short-cropped Afro hairstyle."

Only one of the victims, Harrison, has been determined by Wayne County Medical Examiners to be a homicide, Duggan said, but he added Craig wanted to inform the community as soon as investigators realized the three deaths may have been the work of a serial killer.

"It's not often you see a police chief stand up and say to the community 'I think we have a serial killer' without a cause of death, but he thought it was important to inform the community, so he went out publicly ahead of confirmation (of cause of death). I commend the chief and everyone in the department for being so decisive," Duggan said.

During Friday's press briefing, the mayor stressed the need to quickly raze some 18,000 abandoned structures in the city, which are breeding grounds for crime.

"This week, we knocked down our 18,000th vacant house," Duggan said. But, he added, the federal program that funds the demolition comes with restrictions.

"We can only demolish houses in certain zones or houses the Land Bank owns," he said. "As I proposed last week, we want to go out for a $200 million bond issue (to demolish the city's remaining abandoned structures).

"We can sell those bonds because of the city's improved financial situation, without taxing citizens. And we can get every abandoned house in this city torn down in the next five years."

Craig said because the victims found in the vacant houses were prostitutes, it presents investigators with a "significant challenge."

"We know many times sex workers are invisible in our community," the chief said. "Often times, the family has not seen these individuals for weeks or months, and they're not likely to report them missing.

"We have been getting tips from the community, and we're not going to let up until we find this violent, predatory criminal."

During Friday's press briefing, Duggan and Craig were flanked by members of the Detroit 300 community group, who have been searching abandoned structures on the east side since Craig announced Wednesday there might be a serial killer on the loose.

"This is an effort that’s on a scale like never before," Detroit 300 spokesman Martin Jones said. "The information that can help us solve the majority of these crimes is within our community — it's a matter of getting people to speak up. DPD cannot do this alone."

Craig asked citizens to refrain from going inside abandoned houses, asking that they call police instead.

Duggan said he recently spoke at a Detroit school, "and the teacher gave me handwritten notes from the students," he said. "Some of them were things you'd expect kids to say: 'I want more field trips,' 'I want a soccer field,' or 'I want new rims on the basketball court.'

"But most of them talked about how scared they felt living in an area with these abandoned houses. We have to get those places demolished."

To request a Detroit house be boarded up, call the city at (313) 467-4600.

Anyone with information about the identity of the third homicide victim, or information about a possible suspect is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260.

