Driver dead, 1 hurt in Detroit bus stop crash
A driver died Friday after crashing into a bus stop on Detroit's northeast side, police said.
The 69-year-old man appeared to have suffered a medical emergency while heading west on Kelly Road about 1:55 p.m. in a 2003 Jeep Liberty, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.
The SUV hit the bus stop at nearby Bringard, then a nearby tree, he said. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
A female at the bus stop was critically injured in the crash, Donakowski said. Her condition was not available late Friday.
