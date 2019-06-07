Detroit — A 28-year-old man is in critical condition and two other people are in serious condition after an early Friday morning car crash on the city's west side, officials said.

Police continue to investigate the crash, which happened at about 2:30 a.m. on West Outer Driver at Whitcomb Street.

According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 19-year-old woman struck a black 2012 Ford Escape driven by the 28-year-old man. It appears the Impala's driver may have disregarded a traffic stop sign and crashed into the Escape, authorities said.

The Escape's driver is in critical condition and the Impala's driver is in serious condition, police said.

Officials said there were three passengers in the Impala at the time of the crash, three males, ages 14, 17 and 19. The 17-year-old is in serious condition while the 14-year-old and 19-year-old are both in stable condition, they said.

Medics transported some of the people to the hospital and others were privately conveyed.

