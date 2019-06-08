Police spoke to witnesses who said a candlelight vigil was being held for another shooting victim when someone in the crowd fired several gunshots. (Photo: File)

Detroit — A 24-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound Saturday after he was struck during a candlelight vigil on the city's east side, police said.

The incident occurred at 2:05 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Payton Street near Whittier Avenue and Kelly Road.

Police spoke to witnesses who said a candlelight vigil was being held for another shooting victim when someone in the crowd fired several gunshots.

The 24-year-old man was struck in the leg and was privately taken to the hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect is unknown.

